World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 15 New signing Julian Draxler scored the winner as VfL Wolfsburg edged past CSKA Moscow 1-0 in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday for a winning return to Europe's premier club competition after a six-year absence.
Germany international Draxler, brought in from Schalke 04 for 35 million euros to replace Kevin De Bruyne who joined Manchester City, struck on the rebound in the 40th minute.
Wolfsburg dominated throughout with the Russians defending deep and the hosts could have scored more goals were it not for some sloppy finish.
Last season's Bundesliga runners-up next play Manchester United on Sept. 29 with CSKA taking on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the other group match.
April 5 Liverpool's quest for a top-four finish suffered a setback as a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday saw them again drop points to a side in the bottom half of the Premier League - the Anfield team's Achilles heel this season.
LONDON, April 5 Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over.