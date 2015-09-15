WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 15 New signing Julian Draxler scored the winner as VfL Wolfsburg edged past CSKA Moscow 1-0 in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday for a winning return to Europe's premier club competition after a six-year absence.

Germany international Draxler, brought in from Schalke 04 for 35 million euros to replace Kevin De Bruyne who joined Manchester City, struck on the rebound in the 40th minute.

Wolfsburg dominated throughout with the Russians defending deep and the hosts could have scored more goals were it not for some sloppy finish.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up next play Manchester United on Sept. 29 with CSKA taking on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the other group match.

