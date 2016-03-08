WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 8 VfL Wolfsburg beat Gent 1-0 thanks to an Andre Schuerrle goal to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time with a 4-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Schuerrle, making a rare start, fired the ball in from a Julian Draxler cut-back in the 76th minute to give Wolves their second straight win over the Belgians.

Both teams were making their debuts in the knockout stages and Wolfsburg's three goals in the first leg gave Dieter Hecking's team a big advantage going into the return match.

Gent tried hard to unsettle the hosts but the German side were resolute in defence and superior all round. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)