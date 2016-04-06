WOLFSBURG, Germany, April 6 Real Madrid suffered their first defeat in the Champions League this season when they were surprisingly beaten 2-0 at VfL Wolfsburg in their quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Germans were celebrating a memorable last-eight debut after Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty in the 18th minute and Maximilian Arnold's strike in the 25th stunned the visitors only four days after their 'Clasico' win in Spain over Barcelona.

Despite making just one change to the lineup that started against Barca, Real coach Zinedine Zidane's team will now go into the return leg in Madrid next week with a clear disadvantage.

The Spaniards, who also saw Karim Benzema limp off with a foot injury in the 40th minute, enjoyed a strong start but never recovered from the quick two-goal strike by the Wolves and were lucky not to have conceded a third in the second half.

