LONDON Dec 7 France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss Manchester United's final Champions League Group B game at VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Schneiderlin has not travelled to Germany because of a hip injury sustained in the 0-0 draw against West Ham United on Saturday, said the club's website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.

Captain Wayne Rooney had already been ruled out with ankle trouble for a game Louis van Gaal's side need to win to make sure of qualifying for the knockout stages.

United are second in the table, one point behind Wolfsburg and one ahead of PSV Eindhoven who are at home to bottom club CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia are all still absent.

United have taken a number of young players to Germany including Uruguayan defender Guillermo Varela, who made his debut as a substitute against West Ham, Nick Powell, Sean Goss and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)