UPDATE 1-Tennis-Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
ZURICH Aug 16 Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the 14th time in a row were in the balance after they managed only a 1-0 win at home to Udinese in the first leg of the playoffs on Tuesday.
The English Premier League side were unable to add to Theo Walcott's fourth minute goal, leaving them with a tricky task in next week's return in Italy.
Benfica, the only former European champions in action, drew 2-2 at Twente Enschede while Olympique Lyon came from behind to beat Russian visitors Rubin Kazan 3-1.
Czech side Viktoria Plzen have a great chance of qualifying for the first time after a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen while Austrian titel holders Sturm Graz held Belarussian champions BATE Borisov 1-1 away.
(Writing by Brian Homewood: Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more Champions League soccer stories
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
Feb 5 Manchester United's tactical flexibility continued to serve them well as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games with a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday to ramp up the pressure on their rivals for a top-four finish.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)