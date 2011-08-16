ZURICH Aug 16 Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the 14th time in a row were in the balance after they managed only a 1-0 win at home to Udinese in the first leg of the playoffs on Tuesday.

The English Premier League side were unable to add to Theo Walcott's fourth minute goal, leaving them with a tricky task in next week's return in Italy.

Benfica, the only former European champions in action, drew 2-2 at Twente Enschede while Olympique Lyon came from behind to beat Russian visitors Rubin Kazan 3-1.

Czech side Viktoria Plzen have a great chance of qualifying for the first time after a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen while Austrian titel holders Sturm Graz held Belarussian champions BATE Borisov 1-1 away.

