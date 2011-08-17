ZURICH, Aug 17 - Arjen Robben set up the first goal and scored a superb second to give Bayern Munich a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Zurich in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

Robben provided the cross for Bastian Schweinsteiger to head Bayern ahead in the eighth minute and curled in the second after 72 minutes as Bayern dominated the Swiss outsiders in Munich.

Wisla Krakow and Odense, both attempting to qualify for the Champions League for the first time, won 1-0 at home to APOEL and Villarreal respectively.

Brazilian playmaker Sammir scored twice to help Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb to a 4-1 win at home to former European Cup finalists Malmo and Maccabi Haifa beat Genk 2-1.

