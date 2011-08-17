ZURICH, Aug 17 - Arjen Robben set up the first goal and
scored a superb second to give Bayern Munich a comfortable 2-0
win over FC Zurich in the first leg of their Champions League
playoff on Wednesday.
Robben provided the cross for Bastian Schweinsteiger to head
Bayern ahead in the eighth minute and curled in the second after
72 minutes as Bayern dominated the Swiss outsiders in Munich.
Wisla Krakow and Odense, both attempting to qualify for the
Champions League for the first time, won 1-0 at home to APOEL
and Villarreal respectively.
Brazilian playmaker Sammir scored twice to help Croatian
champions Dinamo Zagreb to a 4-1 win at home to former European
Cup finalists Malmo and Maccabi Haifa beat Genk 2-1.
