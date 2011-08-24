BERNE Aug 24 Arsenal teetered on the brink
on of elimination before coming from behind to win 2-1 at
Udinese and make sure of their place in the Champions League for
the 14th season in a row on Wednesday.
Twice former European champions Benfica joined them with a
3-1 win over Twente Enschede and Olympique Lyon made it 12
appearances in succession by holding out for a 1-1 draw at Rubin
Kazan in the playoff second legs.
Czech champions Viktoria Plzen qualified for the first time
with a 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen and BATE Borisov completed the
lineup with a 2-0 win at Sturm Graz.
Udinese, 1-0 behind from the first leg, went ahead with an
Antonio di Natale goal six minutes before halftime. Robin van
Persie levelled 10 minutes after the break.
The turning point came shortly afterwards when a Di Natale
penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny before Theo Walcott
scored the decisive goal in the 69th minute.
