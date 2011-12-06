* Marseille reach last 16 with dramatic win
* Chelsea cruise past Valencia to qualify
* Zenit keeper helps secure precious point
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Dec 6 Olympique Marseille snatched
a last-gasp 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund to reach the
Champions League knockout stages while Chelsea spared themselves
an anxious night with a comfortable 3-0 win over Valencia to
join them in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Zenit St Petersburg also grabbed a place among Europe's
elite thanks to a gritty 0-0 draw in Porto.
All seemed lost for Marseille when they trailed the German
champions 2-0 after 32 minutes and rivals Olympiakos were
beating Group F winners Arsenal in Greece but Loic Remy gave
them a lifeline when he scored in first-half stoppage time.
Andre Ayew made it 2-2 after 85 minutes and, with Marseille
needing victory to edge out Olympiakos Piraeus, Mathieu Valbuena
curled in a sensational winner with three minutes of normal time
remaining to send the French side through as runners-up.
Dortmund, who began the night with a remote chance of
qualification, finished bottom.
"This win will be engraved in the history of Marseille,"
coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.
"Football is marvellous when you win. We believed right
until the end, both the players and the fans."
Olympiakos had looked like taking second place as they
marched towards a 3-1 victory over Arsenal but Marseille's
Houdini act means the Greek side have to settle for a place in
the last 32 of the Europa League instead.
With nine of the last 16 having already been decided, three
of the remaining seven spots were up for grabs in some
tension-filled clashes in sections E-H.
Chelsea began their final Group E match at home to Valencia
with their hopes balanced on a knife edge, knowing they need a
win to be sure of qualifying.
Once Didier Drogba fired them ahead after three minutes,
however, the nerves disappeared and Ramires's strike in the 22nd
knocked the stuffing out of Valencia who were also vying for
second spot.
Drogba, back to his best, struck again in the 76th minute
with a neat finish to snuff out Valencia's rapidly fading hopes
of snatching a place in the knockout round.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said his team's
performance was indicative of their recent defensive
improvements and the victory was a very good emotional win
before next week's Premier League clash with Manchester City.
"Our defence is not that bad and we have been improving a
lot," the Portuguese, who has been under the spotlight after a
run of poor results, said.
"(There has been) a lot of criticism towards our players and
I think they gave everybody a slap in the face today."
Bayer Leverkusen's 1-1 draw at Racing Genk provided an added
bonus for Chelsea who go into next week's draw for the last 16
as group winners instead of the Germans, meaning they will avoid
the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Genk were on the verge of a first Champions League victory
courtesy of a Jelle Vossen volley but Eren Derdiyok equalised
late on to safeguard the Bundesliga side's record of never
having lost to a club from Belgium.
Zenit's draw in Porto kept them in second place a point
above the Portuguese and behind surprise Group G winners APOEL
Nicosia whose 2-0 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk was academic
as they had already become the first Cypriot side to reach the
knockout rounds of the competition.
For once the focus was not on holders Barcelona who had
reached the last 16 and won Group H last month.
They fielded 10 outfield players with an average age of 21
against BATE Borisov at the Nou Camp but the Catalan club
provided a glimpse of the future that will dishearten their
rivals at home and abroad.
Teenage midfielder Sergi Roberto opened the scoring and the
returning Pedro, the only genuine first-teamer in the side,
scored twice in the 4-0 romp which capped an impressive campaign
and equalled Manchester United's 1998-99 record of 20 goals in
the group stage.
"Having this generation of players and being able to depend
on them is very valuable," delighted coach Pep Guardiola,
marking his 150th victory in his 208th match as Barca coach,
said in an interview with Spanish television.
Already-qualified AC Milan finished distant runners-up
behind the Spanish champions, signing off for the winter break
with a 2-2 draw at third-placed Viktoria Plzen despite leading
2-0 until the 89th minute.
The remaining four qualifiers for the last 16 will emerge
from Wednesday's action in groups A-D when Manchester United and
Manchester City are both in danger of missing out.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)