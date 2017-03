PARIS, Sept 30 Barcelona midfielder Xavi made a record 143rd appearance in the Champions League when he came on as a substitute in the second half of Tuesday's Group F match at Paris St Germain.

Xavi, 34, replaced Ivan Rakitic in the 69th minute at the Parc des Princes with Barca trailing 3-2, surpassing the previous record of 142 Champions League games he jointly held with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)