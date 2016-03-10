LISBON, March 10 Rui Vitoria appeared to have taken on a thankless task last June when he agreed to coach Benfica, attempting to fill the enormous void left by the departure of Jorge Jesus.

Jesus had resurrected the Portuguese side during his six seasons, leading it to three league and one Cup titles and two Europa League finals before moving across Lisbon to Sporting in a switch that stunned Portuguese football.

Benfica also sold three of their top players from the previous season --- Rodrigo, Joao Cancelo and Andre Gomes -- while 21-year-old Ivan Cavaleiro went to Monaco.

Nevertheless, the new coach seemed to know what he was letting himself in for.

"Every time I have changed club, I have taken a risk," said Vitoria as he arrived at his first big club to pick up the pieces. "I don't have any worries. Nothing frightens me."

Predictably, the first few months were a trial period as Vitoria, who had previously coached Pacos de Ferreira and Vitoria Guimaraes, rebuilt the side.

Benfica have lost three times to a revived Sporting and have been beaten by Porto. Jesus has also stoked the personal rivalry by saying Vitoria was a victim of his own success over the previous six years.

In the last five days, however, Vitoria has clearly emerged from the shadows of his irascible predecessor.

A 1-0 win over Sporting on Saturday ended that jinx and took Benfica top of the league, while Wednesday night's 2-1 win away to Zenit St Petersburg sent Vitoria's team into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

The twice European Cup winners showed incredible resilience as they overcame an injury crisis that would have floored teams with much greater financial resources.

With four defenders plus goalkeeper Julio Cesar injured or suspended, Benfica put midfielder Andreas Samaris alongside 21-year-old Victor Lindelof in central defence, while Ederson, 22, was given his Champions League debut in goal.

All rose to the challenge, ensuring that Portugal had a quarter-finalist in the competition for the second season in row.

"All the players are ready to play for the team and in any position," Samaris told reporters after the match. "One of the key things this year is we have players who can play in every position and we showed this in the best way possible here."

Benfica have shown an uncanny ability to rebuild over the years, often with players raised at the club.

Lindelof, who started the season as a reserve, has been a revelation in defence, while 18-year-old midfielder Renato Sanches is already being eyed by Europe's elite clubs, despite having only made his professional debut in October.

"We work really hard and we are always focused on ourselves, and that means we don't depend on external factors," said an elated Vitoria.

"The players believe in themselves and today enjoy playing football. There is great happiness and personality in the players."

"Ederson proved that he deserves to be in the first team, and I am pleased that I have youngsters ready to replace experienced players," he added.

"Today the young players confirmed their quality. I'm incredibly proud when I see players who are so young involved in this process and having so much success." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)