March 8 Benfica's teenage midfielder Renato Sanches can handle the criticism thrown at him since his reckless tackle in Saturday's derby win over Sporting, coach Rui Vitoria said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who made his professional debut in October, has only played 23 professional games but is already reportedly being chased by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, he was been heavily criticised for a tackle in Benfica's 1-0 derby win, which took them two points clear at the top above Sporting, when he was lucky not to be sent off.

"We're preparing the player for the different phases and the treacherous steps of his career," Vitoria told a news conference on the eve of Benfica's Champions League last 16, second leg tie at Zenit St Petersburg, which they lead 1-0.

"He's very well prepared for these moments of praise and criticism. If he is picked on Wednesday, he will play the match with the effort and determination which characterise him."

"He's a young player with enormous quality, let me make that clear. I foresee a great future," added Vitoria.

Benfica, who have won 13 of their 14 matches this year, will have to field a makeshift defence against Zenit.

Goalkeeper Julio Cesar and defenders Lisandro Lopez and Luisao are injured, while two other members of the defence, Jardel and Andre Almeida, are suspended.

Julio Cesar's fellow Brazilian Ederson, 22, is set to feature in goal and make his Champions League debut, having played his first game for Benfica in the win over Sporting.

Vitoria would not comment on whether he would give 18-year-old central defender Ruben Dias his professional debut.

"I'm not saying because I've never said before (who I am picking) and I won't do it now," he said. "But we're proud to bring another young high-quality player, with various others, and spread the word about our work in developing players."

Twice European champions Benfica, who won the first leg thanks to a stoppage time goal by forward Jonas, are hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012, when they also beat Zenit in the round of 16. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)