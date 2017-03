MOSCOW, Sept 29 Oleg Shatov's winner and a fine performance from Hulk helped Zenit St Petersburg beat a spirited Ghent 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Group H win means Andre Villas-Boas' side have a maximum six points from their first two games, their best start in the competition.

Artem Dzyuba gave the hosts the lead after 35 minutes when Hulk's cross was met by a towering header from the Russian international past Matz Sels.

The Belgian side drew level 10 minutes into the second half with a Thomas Matton volley but Hulk laid on the winner for Shatov on 67 minutes. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Rex Gowar)