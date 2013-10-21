Oct 21 Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk is set for a hero's welcome at Porto's Dragao stadium before Tuesday's Champions League match when his return will trigger fond memories of a brilliant spell at the Portuguese champions.

Over a four and a bit seasons with Porto before his move to Russia last year, Hulk helped the club claim four championship titles, three Portuguese cups, two Super Cups and one Europa League crown.

Porto coach Paulo Fonseca said he would be warmly welcomed back.

"Hulk has a beautiful past in Porto, he will be welcomed at this home, although tomorrow he is our opponent," he told reporters on Monday.

The burly Brazilian, 27, has promised not to celebrate if he scores at the Dragao, which houses a statue of the forward in the club museum.

"I want to play and help Zenit get a victory which will be very important to us. I want to keep scoring, but if I do, I will not celebrate out of respect for Porto," Hulk told Portuguese daily oJogo.

The new statue of Hulk at the Dragao has him posing in a trademark celebration, flexing his muscles in a pose resembling the comic book superhero he is nicknamed after.

"I've still only seen the statue in a photo, but I even shared it on my Instagram account. I thanked them for the homage, I hope to have the chance to see it and take a picture next to it," he said.

Atletico Madrid are top of Group G with six points, followed by Porto on three, Austria Vienna (1) and Zenit (1). (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Justin Palmer)