Feb 25 Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the first five minutes and Robert Lewandowski grabbed a second-half double as last season's Champions League runners-up won 4-2 at Zenit St Petersburg in their last 16, first-leg tie on Tuesday.

Dortmund got off to a flying start when Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marco Reus scored two quickfire goals to stun Zenit, who were playing their first competitive game since the two-month winter break.

A dramatic second-half spell saw four goals in 14 minutes as Oleg Shatov and Hulk, with a penalty, scored for Zenit and Lewandowski quickly replied each time for the visitors.

Zenit, who are trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, were left with an almost impossible task of having to score at least three goals in the return on March 19. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris) )