Shirokov scores twice in freezing conditions
He also netted a double in 3-1 group-stage win over Porto
ST PETERSBURG Feb 15 Roman Shirokov again
proved the undoing of Portuguese opponents when he struck twice
to power Zenit St Petersburg to a 3-2 win over Benfica in their
Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.
The central midfielder, who netted a double against Porto in
the group stage in September, scored in the 27th minute shortly
after Maxi Pereira had put the visitors ahead following a free
kick, then snatched victory two minutes from time.
Substitute Sergei Semak had fired the hosts in front midway
through the second half with a neat backheel before Oscar
Cardozo levelled for 2-2, setting the stage for Shirokov's late
winner.
With next month's second leg still to play, Shirokov hoped
to wreak further damage on the Portuguese.
"I hope I'm not finished yet," the outspoken Russia
international said when asked if he had become something of a
bogeyman for Portuguese teams.
"I think I have a few more (goals) left in me."
With temperatures falling well below freezing, both teams
struggled to adapt to difficult conditions and the hard pitch.
The visitors struck first, Uruguayan defender Pereira
slotting home from close range in the 20th minute when Zenit
keeper Yuri Zhevnov, playing in his first Champions League game,
could not hold on to the ball following a free kick by Cardozo.
PLAYERS MISSING
Despite missing several key players, including first-choice
keeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev and Portugal midfielder Danny, Zenit
pressed forward and seven minutes later Shirokov struck a low
volley into the far corner to make it 1-1.
With 19 minutes left to play, home fans were celebrating
when the hosts got themselves ahead.
The 35-year-old Semak, with his back to the goal, flicked
the ball into the net for his first goal in European competition
since scoring in a Europa League match against Swiss side Young
Boys Berne last February.
An opportunistic strike by Cardozo on 87 minutes had given
Benfica hope of the match ending in a draw before the return leg
in Lisbon but Shirokov had the last word a minute later.
The winner was Shirokov's fifth goal in the competition and
came after he had also scored twice in a 3-1 home victory over
Portuguese champions Porto in a Group G match in September.
"It was a very difficult game for both teams and also very
emotional," Zenit coach Luciano Spalletti told reporters.
"We showed great heart, snatching victory at the very end,"
added the Italian, who last week committed his long-term future
to Zenit by extending his contract with the wealthy club which
is backed by Russian energy giant Gazprom, until 2015.
His Benfica counterpart Jorge Jesus blamed cold weather and
a shabby pitch for his team's problems.
"It was tough, the pitch had no grass and we had to play on
a patch of dirt. Also our defence didn't do well, that's why we
gave up three goals tonight," he said.
"Still, the tie is not over yet. I believe everything will
be decided in Lisbon."
