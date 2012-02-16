Feb 16 Roman Shirokov, known as the
biggest newsmaker in Russian soccer with his often provocative
comments, again made headlines by leading Zenit St Petersburg to
a 3-2 first-leg win over Benfica in the Champions League.
"No one had expected Shirokov to be a hero," wrote leading
daily Sport-Express in a front-page story after the 30-year-old
midfielder scored twice, including the winner, in freezing
conditions in Wednesday's last 16 tie at the Petrovsky Stadium.
He struck a low volley into the far corner in the 27th
minute after Maxi Pereira had put Benfica 1-0 up, then fired in
two minutes from time as Zenit extended their unbeaten home
record in European competition to 16 games dating back to
September 2008.
Outspoken Russia international Shirokov again created
controversy this week, saying the game should not be played in
such cold weather.
"Should we play in such freezing cold? I don't think so. The
ball feels like a rock, you could easily break a leg," he told
reporters on the eve of the match.
HARD AS ROCK
Asked if he had changed his mind after the victory Shirokov
snapped back: "I said the ball would feel like a rock and it
did. That's why you didn't see any long shots".
Shirokov has become something of a bogeyman for Portuguese
teams after also scoring twice in a 3-1 home win over Benfica's
arch-rivals Porto in a Group G match in September.
"I hope I'm not finished yet. I think I have a few more
(goals) left in me," he said after Wednesday's encounter,
looking ahead to next month's return leg in Lisbon.
Shirokov is now Zenit's top scorer in the Champions League
with five goals - a good return for a holding midfielder.
He called Slovakia a "farmers team" after Russia beat them
1-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier in October to all but secure a
place in the finals.
"You shouldn't always take me seriously," he said. "Only
when I'm on the pitch I'm dead serious."
