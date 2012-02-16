Feb 16 Roman Shirokov, known as the biggest newsmaker in Russian soccer with his often provocative comments, again made headlines by leading Zenit St Petersburg to a 3-2 first-leg win over Benfica in the Champions League.

"No one had expected Shirokov to be a hero," wrote leading daily Sport-Express in a front-page story after the 30-year-old midfielder scored twice, including the winner, in freezing conditions in Wednesday's last 16 tie at the Petrovsky Stadium.

He struck a low volley into the far corner in the 27th minute after Maxi Pereira had put Benfica 1-0 up, then fired in two minutes from time as Zenit extended their unbeaten home record in European competition to 16 games dating back to September 2008.

Outspoken Russia international Shirokov again created controversy this week, saying the game should not be played in such cold weather.

"Should we play in such freezing cold? I don't think so. The ball feels like a rock, you could easily break a leg," he told reporters on the eve of the match.

HARD AS ROCK

Asked if he had changed his mind after the victory Shirokov snapped back: "I said the ball would feel like a rock and it did. That's why you didn't see any long shots".

Shirokov has become something of a bogeyman for Portuguese teams after also scoring twice in a 3-1 home win over Benfica's arch-rivals Porto in a Group G match in September.

"I hope I'm not finished yet. I think I have a few more (goals) left in me," he said after Wednesday's encounter, looking ahead to next month's return leg in Lisbon.

Shirokov is now Zenit's top scorer in the Champions League with five goals - a good return for a holding midfielder.

He called Slovakia a "farmers team" after Russia beat them 1-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier in October to all but secure a place in the finals.

"You shouldn't always take me seriously," he said. "Only when I'm on the pitch I'm dead serious." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)