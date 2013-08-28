Aug 28 Russia's Zenit St Petersburg reached the Champions League group stage after a 4-2 home win over Pacos Ferreira on Wednesday completed an 8-3 aggregate rout of the modest Portuguese side.

Zenit's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti left out several regular starters but the Russian side never looked like relinquishing their first-leg advantage and Portuguese forward Danny rubbed salt into his compatriots' wounds with two superb goals.

The 30-year old livewire forward opened the scoring with a crisp finish which capped good work by pacy left back Igor Smolnikov and he dispatched a delightful lob over Pacos keeper Matias Degra after a darting solo run.

Reserve striker Aleksandr Bukharov made it 3-0 with a neat header from Aleksandr Anyukov's cross midway through the second half before Pacos captain Manuel Jose pulled one back with a long-range effort barely a minute later.

Substitute Andrei Arshavin scored the home team's fourth with a confident penalty after he was tripped and Brazilian striker Carlao completed an entertaining afternoon at the Petrovski stadium with a close-range header in the 83rd minute.

