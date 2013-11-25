Nov 25 Portuguese midfielder Danny and Argentine defender Cristian Ansaldi will miss Zenit St Petersburg's match against Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group G on Tuesday due to injury, coach Luciano Spalletti said.

"Unfortunately, Danny will not take part in the game," the Italian coach told reporters on Monday. "The same thing can be said about Ansaldi."

Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts is fit to play against the Spaniards but experienced right back Alexander Anyukov remains doubtful.

"Lombaerts trained well yesterday but we'll need to carefully assess the condition of Anyukov as he was unable to take part in the last two training sessions," Spalletti said.

Zenit are second in the group with five points from four matches, seven behind Atletico who have already sealed a place in the knockout stage. Porto are third with four and Austria Vienna have one. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Justin Palmer)