ST PETERSBURG Nov 4 Bayer Leverkusen took a large step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 victory against Zenit St Petersburg in Russia on Tuesday.

Two goals in five minutes by Son Heung-Min midway though the second half secured all three points for the Bundesliga side, before Jose Rondon grabbed a late consolation for the hosts

Leverkusen have now won their last three games in European football's premier club competition, while Zenit have not won a Champions League group stage match at home in over two years.

The Bundesliga side top the group with nine points from four games, four ahead of second place Monaco, who visit Benfica (one point) later on Tuesday. Zenit are third on four points, with two rounds of matches still to play. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis)