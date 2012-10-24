ST PETERSBURG Oct 24 Alexander Kerzhakov's second-half penalty gave Zenit St Petersburg a hard-earned 1-0 win over Anderlecht in their Champions League Group C match on Wednesday.

Kerzhakov calmly converted the 72nd-minute spot kick for his 200th career goal as Zenit withstood late pressure from the Belgian champions to earn their first points.

The home side dominated for most of the match but it was Anderlecht striker Milan Jovanovic who had the best chance to break the deadlock prior to Kerzhakov's goal when he just missed the far corner after being put clear on goal early in the first half.

The win put Zenit back in contention after they lost their first two matches in the group. The Russian champions, on three points, moved past Anderlecht (one point) into third place behind Malaga (six) and AC Milan (four). (Writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)