ST PETERSBURG Nov 21 Zenit St Petersburg came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Malaga in the Champions League on Wednesday to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the last 16 as the Spanish clinched top spot.

The Russian champions, beaten 3-0 by already-qualified Malaga in their Group C opener two months ago, conceded two goals in the space of two minutes early in the game to find themselves deep in trouble.

Diego Buonanotte opened the scoring from close range in the eighth minute before Seba took advantage of an errant pass by Zenit keeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev to fire into an empty goal a minute later.

Portugal winger Danny pulled one back for the home side four minutes after the restart and substitute Viktor Faizulin fired an 86th minute equaliser but the Spaniards held on for a point to seal top spot in the group in their first Champions League campaign.

Zenit's Vladimir Bystrov was sent off deep into stoppage time.

Zenit will be eliminated if AC Milan beat Anderlecht in the other group game later on Wednesday.