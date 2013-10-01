MOSCOW Oct 1 Zenit St Petersburg, who had Belgian Axel Witsel sent off in the first half, and Austria Vienna did little to further their hopes of progressing from Champions League Group G after sharing a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Both teams have one point from two games and trail Atletico Madrid and Porto, who meet later in the day, by two points.

Brazil forward Hulk went close to scoring when his shot hit the post in the 12th minute but Zenit lost momentum when midfielder Witsel was sent off for a reckless tackle in the 44th.

The Russians brought on former Arsenal forward Andrei Arshavin for Alexander Kerzhakov in the second half but it made little difference.

Vienna rarely looked like making the most of their numerical advantage although Marin Leovac had a goal disallowed in the 52nd minute after Daniel Royer collided with goalkeeper Yuri Lodygin. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Tony Jimenez)