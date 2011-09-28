ST PETERSBURG, Sept 28 Roman Shirokov scored
twice to lead Zenit St Petersburg to a 3-1 victory over 10-man
Porto in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday.
Porto, winners of the Europa League last season, were forced
to play with a man short for the entire second half after
defender Jorge Fucile was sent off just before the break for
picking up his second yellow card.
James Rodriguez had fired the Portuguese ahead in the 10th
minute, slotting home at the far post from a Hulk cross
following a quick counter-attack by the visitors.
Shirokov levelled 10 minutes later and made it 2-1 midway
through the second half as Zenit pressed their numerical
advantage after the interval.
Portugal winger Danny sealed the win for the Russians 18
minutes from time as Zenit earned their first points following a
shock 2-1 defeat at APOEL Nicosia in their group opener two
weeks ago.
They are now level on three points with Porto who had never
lost to a Russian team.
