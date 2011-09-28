ST PETERSBURG, Sept 28 Roman Shirokov scored twice to lead Zenit St Petersburg to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Porto in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday.

Porto, winners of the Europa League last season, were forced to play with a man short for the entire second half after defender Jorge Fucile was sent off just before the break for picking up his second yellow card.

James Rodriguez had fired the Portuguese ahead in the 10th minute, slotting home at the far post from a Hulk cross following a quick counter-attack by the visitors.

Shirokov levelled 10 minutes later and made it 2-1 midway through the second half as Zenit pressed their numerical advantage after the interval.

Portugal winger Danny sealed the win for the Russians 18 minutes from time as Zenit earned their first points following a shock 2-1 defeat at APOEL Nicosia in their group opener two weeks ago.

They are now level on three points with Porto who had never lost to a Russian team.

