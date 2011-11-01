Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 A Nicolas Lombaerts goal just before halftime earned Zenit St Petersburg a precious 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.
The Belgian defender headed home from a corner seconds before halftime to settle the encounter in the Petrovsky Stadium.
The win put the Russian champions top of the group with seven points from four games, two points ahead of APOEL Nicosia who were hosting Porto later on Tuesday.
Shakhtar pressed hard for an equaliser after the break but were unable to make use of their possession as the Ukrainian champions stayed bottom of the group with two points.
(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Martyn Herman)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1