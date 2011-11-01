ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 A Nicolas Lombaerts goal just before halftime earned Zenit St Petersburg a precious 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

The Belgian defender headed home from a corner seconds before halftime to settle the encounter in the Petrovsky Stadium.

The win put the Russian champions top of the group with seven points from four games, two points ahead of APOEL Nicosia who were hosting Porto later on Tuesday.

Shakhtar pressed hard for an equaliser after the break but were unable to make use of their possession as the Ukrainian champions stayed bottom of the group with two points.

(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Martyn Herman)

