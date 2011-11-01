ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 A Nicol - * Lombaerts strikes just before the break

* Shakhtar stay bottom of Group G (adds details)

ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 A Nicolas Lombaerts goal just before halftime earned Zenit St Petersburg a precious 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

The Belgian defender headed home from a corner just moments before the break to settle a scrappy encounter and put Zenit top of the group with seven points from four games, two points ahead of APOEL Nicosia, who were hosting Porto later on Tuesday.

The Russian champions, who were unlucky to come away with a 2-2 draw against Shakhtar two weeks ago, dominated for much of the first half but with leading scorer Alexander Kerzhakov sidelined with an ankle injury they wasted their chances.

Shakhtar keeper Olexandr Rybka, outstanding in earning his side a point in the Donetsk clash, again came to his team's rescue, denying the home side on several occasions.

Midway through the opening half he made a double save, first stopping Igor Denisov's shot from the edge of the box before kicking away the second attempt from Konstantin Zyryanov.

Rybka also stopped a powerful header from Alexander Bukharov while winger Danny hit the post from a tight angle before Lombaerts struck with virtually the last play of the first half.

The Ukrainian champions pressed hard for an equaliser after the break but, without the injured Brazilian duo of Fernandinho and Jadson, were unable to make use of their possession.

The defeat left Shakhtar, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, bottom of the group on two points.

(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Martyn Herman)

