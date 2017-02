ST PETERSBURG Feb 15 Roman Shirokov struck twice to power Zenit St Petersburg to a 3-2 win over Benfica in freezing conditions in their Champions League last 16 first-leg match on Wednesday.

The midfielder equalised for the Russian champions in the 27th minute with a low volley into the far corner shortly after Maxi Pereira had put the visitors ahead following a free kick, and he grabbed the winner two minutes from time.

Substitute Sergei Semak fired the home side in front again midway through the second half with a neat backheel before Oscar Cordoso levelled at 2-2, setting the stage for Shirokov's late strike.

With temperatures falling well below freezing, both teams struggled to adopt to difficult conditions as well as the hard pitch. (Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Ed Osmond) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

