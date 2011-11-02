ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 2 Zenit St Petersburg
midfielder Alexei Ionov faces an uncertain future with the club
after being charged with driving while intoxicated, the Russian
champions said on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Russian international was detained in the
early hours on Wednesday after being stopped by police near the
city centre following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in
the Champions League.
"It's not the first time he's broken the rules," Zenit
spokesman Dmitry Tsimmerman told Reuters.
"He's been warned before so this is probably the last time
we're going to deal with it. In any case it will be up to the
club to make a decision on his future with the team.
"He didn't play on Tuesday so if he decided to celebrate our
victory he did it on his own," Tsimmerman added.
Ionov was released by police after paying a 2,000 rouble
($65.2) fine and will face a court hearing next week.
Early this season Zenit coach Luciano Spalletti demoted the
gifted midfielder to the reserves for undisciplined behaviour.
He was later recalled to the first team.
Ionov has one international cap after making his Russia
debut in a friendly against Qatar in March.
(Writing by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Justin Palmer)
