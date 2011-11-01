Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group G match between Zenit St Petersburg and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Petrovsky stadium:
Zenit St Petersburg: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 4-Domenico Criscito, 6-Nicolas Lombaerts, 14-Tomas Hubocan; 15-Roman Shirokov, 20-Viktor Faizulin, 18-Konstantin Zyryanov, 27-Igor Denisov; 10-Danny, 9-Alexander Bukharov
Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-Olexandr Rybka; 3-Tomas Hubschman, 44-Yaroslav Rakitsky, 5-Olexandr Kucher, 13-Vyacheslav Shevchuk; 33-Darijo Srna, 10-Willian, 29-Alex Teixeira, 22-Henrik Mkhitaryan; 9-Luiz Adriano, 11-Eduardo
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1