ST PETERSBURG Nov 1 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group G match between Zenit St Petersburg and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Petrovsky stadium:

Zenit St Petersburg: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 4-Domenico Criscito, 6-Nicolas Lombaerts, 14-Tomas Hubocan; 15-Roman Shirokov, 20-Viktor Faizulin, 18-Konstantin Zyryanov, 27-Igor Denisov; 10-Danny, 9-Alexander Bukharov

Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-Olexandr Rybka; 3-Tomas Hubschman, 44-Yaroslav Rakitsky, 5-Olexandr Kucher, 13-Vyacheslav Shevchuk; 33-Darijo Srna, 10-Willian, 29-Alex Teixeira, 22-Henrik Mkhitaryan; 9-Luiz Adriano, 11-Eduardo

Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)