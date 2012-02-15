ST PETERSBURG Feb 15 Teams for Wednesday's
Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Zenit St
Petersburg and Benfica at the Petrovsky stadium:
Zenit St Petersburg: 30-Yuri Zhevnov; 2-Alexander Anyukov,
3-Bruno Alves, 6-Nicolas Lombaerts, 14-Tomas Hubocan; 15-Roman
Shirokov, 20-Viktor Faizulin, 18-Konstantin Zyryanov, 27-Igor
Denisov; 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 99-Maxim Kanunnikov
Benfica: 1-Artur; 14-Maxi Pereira, 4-Luisao, 24-Ezequiel
Garay, 3-Emerson; 8-Bruno Cesar, 21-Nemanja Matic, 28-Axel
Witsel, 20-Nicolas Gaitan; 19-Rodrigo, 7-Oscar Cardozo
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden).
(Compiled by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Toby Davis)
