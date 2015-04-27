SYDNEY, April 27 English Premier League leaders Chelsea have added a match in Australia to their global end of season tour.

Chelsea, currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings with five matches remaining, had already committed to playing the International Champions Cup in the United States in July.

The Blues announced on Monday they will also travel Down Under to face Sydney FC at Sydney's Olympic stadium on June 2, just over a week after their season ends.

"We are delighted to be returning to Australia for the first time in many years and look forward to playing at the iconic ANZ Stadium," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said in a statement from Sydney FC.

"Australia is unchartered territory for the modern Chelsea, and I can't wait to see our many fans there as we show our appreciation for their long-distance support of the club."

Chelsea are among a growing number of European teams heading to Australia during their off-season.

Tottenham Hotspur will also play against Sydney FC while Real Madrid, Manchester City and AS Roma will be competing in another International Champions Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore. Editing by Patrick Johnston)