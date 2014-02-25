Feb 25 Chelsea's Champions League game at Galatasaray on Wednesday has been overshadowed by comments made by manager Jose Mourinho last week about the lack of scorers in his squad.

"The problem with Chelsea is we lack a scorer," the Portuguese said in footage captured by French TV station Canal Plus. "I have one (Samuel Eto'o) but he's 32. Maybe 35, who knows?."

Chelsea have not denied Mourinho made the comments at a sponsor's event in Nyon, Switzerland, British media reported, but said he was speaking in a light-hearted private conversation and did not know he was being filmed.

Chelsea lead the Premier League but have struggled for goals from their three recognised strikers, Eto'o, Fernando Torres and Demba Ba, who have found the net 11 times between them in the league this season.

Mourinho also went on to discuss Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, who joined French club Monaco this season from Atletico Madrid.

"I don't have Falcao but Falcao doesn't have a team," Mourinho said.

"Who wants to play in front of 3,000 supporters? If I was one day to go to Monaco it would be at the end (of my career)." (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)