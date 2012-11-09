LONDON Nov 9 Champions League winners Chelsea reported a profit of 1.4 million pounds ($2.2 million) in the financial year to end-June 2012, the first time they have been in the black since Russian Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

The profit compares with a loss of 67.7 million pounds in the previous financial year. The English Premier League club said the figures put it in a strong position to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play rules for the coming seasons which require clubs to curb their losses. ($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)