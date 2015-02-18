* Video shows fans pushing black man off train
* FIFA president and others condemn incident
* French and British police cooperate to find culprits
* Chelsea condemn "abhorrent" behaviour
(Updates with prosecutor's office opening investigation)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Feb 18 The Paris prosecutor's office has
started an investigation to find the Chelsea fans responsible
for chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it" as
they stopped a black man boarding a Paris train on Tuesday.
The incident was captured on video by another passenger on
the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot metro station before
Chelsea played Paris St Germain in a Champions League match at
the Parc des Princes in the French capital.
Police said no arrests were made in relation to the match,
which ended in a 1-1 draw, but amateur footage posted on The
Guardian newspaper website (www.theguardian.com) clearly showed
the incident which has been widely condemned by the soccer
authorities including FIFA president Sepp Blatter and Chelsea.
The Metropolitan Police in London have appealed for anyone
with information to come forward and said in a statement that
they "took offences of this nature seriously no matter where
they occur."
The statement added: "We will examine the footage with a
view to seeing if we can apply for football banning orders,
preventing people from travelling to future matches."
With the Paris prosecutor's office opening a case, both the
French and British police forces said they would cooperate in
identifying those involved.
'WE'RE RACIST'
The men in the video could be seen and heard chanting "we're
racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it," as they
stopped the man boarding their carriage -- pushing him back on
to the platform.
Premier League leaders Chelsea, making their second visit to
Paris for a Champions League match in less than a year,
condemned the incident in a statement on Wednesday.
"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or
society," the club's statement said.
"We will support any criminal action against those involved,
and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea
season-ticket holders or members the club will take the
strongest possible action against them, including banning
orders."
Blatter, the head of soccer's world governing body which has
a zero tolerance policy towards racists, tweeted: "I also
condemn the actions of a small group of Chelsea fans in Paris.
There is no place for racism in football."
UEFA APPALLED
UEFA's statement read: "We are appalled by the incident
which took place in the Paris Metro on Tuesday."
However, European soccer's ruling body, which also has a
zero tolerance policy towards racism, distanced itself from
being able to take action against the fans or the London club.
"As it occurred away from the stadium, it is outside UEFA's
remit to act," it said.
"It is a matter for the local authorities to investigate
further and UEFA supports any action that is taken."
Police, including about 10 British officers, had been
deployed across Paris on Tuesday and prevented several fights
from breaking out, a police spokesman said.
The English FA and the English Football Supporters'
Federation also condemned the incident but Paris St Germain had
no immediate comment on the incident.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon in London and Nicholas Vinocur
and Chine Labbe in Paris; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken
Ferris)