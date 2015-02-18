* Video shows fans pushing black man off train

* FIFA president and others condemn incident

* French and British police cooperate to find culprits

* Chelsea condemn "abhorrent" behaviour (Updates with prosecutor's office opening investigation)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Feb 18 The Paris prosecutor's office has started an investigation to find the Chelsea fans responsible for chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it" as they stopped a black man boarding a Paris train on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on video by another passenger on the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot metro station before Chelsea played Paris St Germain in a Champions League match at the Parc des Princes in the French capital.

Police said no arrests were made in relation to the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, but amateur footage posted on The Guardian newspaper website (www.theguardian.com) clearly showed the incident which has been widely condemned by the soccer authorities including FIFA president Sepp Blatter and Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police in London have appealed for anyone with information to come forward and said in a statement that they "took offences of this nature seriously no matter where they occur."

The statement added: "We will examine the footage with a view to seeing if we can apply for football banning orders, preventing people from travelling to future matches."

With the Paris prosecutor's office opening a case, both the French and British police forces said they would cooperate in identifying those involved.

'WE'RE RACIST'

The men in the video could be seen and heard chanting "we're racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it," as they stopped the man boarding their carriage -- pushing him back on to the platform.

Premier League leaders Chelsea, making their second visit to Paris for a Champions League match in less than a year, condemned the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or society," the club's statement said.

"We will support any criminal action against those involved, and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members the club will take the strongest possible action against them, including banning orders."

Blatter, the head of soccer's world governing body which has a zero tolerance policy towards racists, tweeted: "I also condemn the actions of a small group of Chelsea fans in Paris. There is no place for racism in football."

UEFA APPALLED

UEFA's statement read: "We are appalled by the incident which took place in the Paris Metro on Tuesday."

However, European soccer's ruling body, which also has a zero tolerance policy towards racism, distanced itself from being able to take action against the fans or the London club.

"As it occurred away from the stadium, it is outside UEFA's remit to act," it said.

"It is a matter for the local authorities to investigate further and UEFA supports any action that is taken."

Police, including about 10 British officers, had been deployed across Paris on Tuesday and prevented several fights from breaking out, a police spokesman said.

The English FA and the English Football Supporters' Federation also condemned the incident but Paris St Germain had no immediate comment on the incident. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon in London and Nicholas Vinocur and Chine Labbe in Paris; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken Ferris)