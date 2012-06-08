LONDON, June 8 Chelsea's hopes of expanding
their Stamford Bridge stadium received a boost on Friday when
the Premier League club's local council said it was prepared for
talks after a move to a new home fell through.
The olive branch came a day after a Malaysian consortium won
the right to redevelop London's historic Battersea Power Station
site, beating a rival bid from Chelsea to build a new
60,000-seater stadium at the site.
Champions League winners Chelsea, owned by Russian oligarch
Roman Abramovich, have played at Stamford Bridge since 1905.
However, the stadium has a capacity of just under 42,000 - small
by comparison with many of the club's European rivals.
"It now looks highly unlikely that CFC (Chelsea Football
Club) will be moving away from their historic home," said
Hammersmith & Fulham Council leader Nicholas Botterill.
"The council remains committed to working with the club to
explore all possible avenues for keeping the Blues here at their
original home," he added.
"The door is open and the council is again ready to sit down
and discuss how Stamford Bridge can be appropriately upgraded so
that it is fit for one of Europe's leading football clubs."
Chelsea Chief Executive Ron Gourlay told Reuters last month
that the club's preferred option was to stay and expand the
stadium but that did not appear economically viable and would be
complicated by planning issues.
Malaysia's Sp Setia Bhd and the property arm of Sime Darby
Bhd were named as preferred bidder on Thursday to develop the
derelict Battersea site on the banks of the river Thames in a
400 million pound ($623 million) deal.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Tom Bartlett)