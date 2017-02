Nov 14 Chile coach Claudio Borghi was fired on Wednesday, minutes after his side were beaten 3-1 by Serbia in a friendly to rack up their fifth successive defeat.

"They've asked me to step aside, I'm no longer the coach of the Chilean national team," he told Chilean reporters after the match in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Reporting By Claudio Cerda in Santiago; Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)