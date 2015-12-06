SANTIAGO Dec 6 Colo Colo claimed the Chilean league title on Sunday after their closest rivals failed to keep the race alive, but the champions' celebrations were muted due to crowd violence ahead of their game against Santiago Wanderers.

Fans invaded the pitch and fought with sticks, rocks and seats torn from the stands, some launched fireworks at their rivals. At least one man was seriously injured in clashes outside the ground.

The referee called the players from the field before kick off and abandoned the match.

Colo Colo were crowned champions after city rivals Universidad Catolica lost 1-0 to Audax Italiano.

Colo Colo coach Jose Luis Sierra was saddened by the scenes.

"We have fought all season to arrive in first place and then sadly these incidents happen," he said. "It makes us sad, but the big loser is football."

Colo Colo's win was their 31st Chilean title and guarantees them a spot in next year's Libertadores Cup. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)