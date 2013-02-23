SANTIAGO Feb 22 Russian Maksim Molokoedov, who was convicted of drug trafficking in Chile, will stay in the South American country to play second division soccer after finishing his three-year prison term on Friday.

The 25-year-old Molokoedov will play for Santiago Morning where he had trained since last season under a special permit.

Justice Minister Juan Ignacio Pina said on Friday that Molokoedov's expulsion order from Chile had been revoked, clearing him to play for Santiago.

Molokoedov, who played for Pskov-747 in the Russian second division, was jailed after being caught by Chilean border guards carrying six kilos of cocaine.

"I'm very happy. I want to thank everyone who helped me to keep going and have the chance to succeed here in Chile," Molokoedov said.

Frank Lobos, a former midfielder with top Chilean first division team Colo Colo, discovered Molokoedov while training the prison soccer team.