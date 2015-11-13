SANTIAGO Nov 13 Chilean Football Association (ANFP) president Sergio Jadue has taken a 30-day medical leave, the ANFP has said amid media speculation his decision could be linked to the FIFA corruption probe.

Jadue, a South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) vice-president, failed to attend Thursday's World Cup qualifier between Chile and Colombia in Santiago, a 1-1 draw.

"The ANFP board received this Thursday a medical licence from (its) president Sergio Jadue, who requested a statutory authorisation of 30 days to be absent from his corporative activities," an ANFP statement said.

Jadue denied reports suggesting he might resign from the ANFP.

His Colombian counterpart, Luis Bedoya, resigned unexpectedly from his post this week, citing personal reasons.

CONMEBOL is reeling from the FIFA corruption scandal in which several of its leading directors were indicted in May by a U.S. FBI-led investigation into allegations of bribery, money- laundering and wire fraud involving more than $150 million.

A majority of the 14 FIFA officials and sports marketing executives indicted were from South America.

U.S. Department of Justice allegations included one that three Argentine businessmen formed a company which entered into a $317.5 million contract with CONMEBOL to obtain exclusive worldwide commercial rights to four successive Copa America tournaments between this year and 2023.

Jadue has denied any involvement in the scandal.

Chile staged this year's Copa America, the world's oldest active international football tournament, and won it for the first time.

The team's coach Jorge Sampaoli told the post-match news conference on Thursday that he had no knowledge of Jadue's situation.

"When I have the details I will be prudent in knowing what measures I should take," he said. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)