Aug 4 - Goalkeeper Mauricio Viana played the last few minutes of a Chilean league game, even saving a last-minute penalty, unaware that he had suffered a perforated intestine, his club Santiago Wanderers said Sunday.

Viana was injured in a clash with rival forward Omar Zalazar in the 78th minute of Saturday's match against Audax Italiano, the club said on their website (www.santiagowanderers.cl).

There was no obvious injury and the 22-year-old Brazilian born goalkeeper played on, saving a penalty taken by Cristian Canuhe in the 89th minute to earn his team a 0-0 draw.

However, afterwards he complained of severe pain in the dressing room and underwent emergency surgery after it was diagnosed as a perforated intestine.

Wanderers said the operation had gone well and Viana was expected to recover in around four weeks. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)