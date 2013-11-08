SANTIAGO Nov 8 Chile goalkeeper Johnny Herrera will miss this month's friendly against Brazil in Toronto after Canada denied him a visa, the Andean country's FA (ANFP) said on Friday.

Chile will meet the World Cup hosts on Nov. 19, four days after playing England at Wembley, as part of their preparations for the 2014 finals.

The ANFP (www.anfp.com.cl) did not provide a reason for why the Canadian authorities declined to grant a visa for Herrera, first choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's understudy.

Local media said it could be due to the Universidad de Chile goalkeeper having been found guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman while he was speeding.

Herrera had his driving licence revoked for two years in June when a judge ordered him to report to police for a year for slamming into student Macarena Casassus in Santiago in 2009.

Paulo Garces, who plays for O'Higgins, will join the Chile squad for the Brazil friendly in Canada with Herrera returning home after the England game, the ANFP said.

Canadian officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar)