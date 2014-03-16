March 16 Struggling Chilean first division side Huachipato have called for higher refereeing standards after benefitting from controversial decisions in two crucial matches.

"Nobility obliges," said the club on Twitter. "Refereeing continues to be deficient. Vital errors in our wins against O'Higgins and Cobresal."

"Just as one complains when the opponents benefit, it is well-known that there have been mistakes in Huachipato's favour. Standards have to be raised and levelled."

Huachipato, who won the Clausura championship in 2012, beat Cobresal 1-0 on Friday with a goal by David Llanos which appeared to be scored from an offside position. Two weeks before that, they beat defending champions O'Higgins by the same score with a controversial penalty converted by Francisco Arrue.

The wins have helped Huachapita climb out of the bottom two in the overall standings for the 2013-14 season which decide relegation. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)