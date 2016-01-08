SANTIAGO Jan 8 Jorge Sampaoli will stay on as the coach of Chile's national soccer team despite recent speculation that he was considering stepping down, the recently elected head of Chile's national football association ANFP said on Friday.

The Argentine coach, who led Chile to its first-ever victory in the region's Copa America tournament, had hinted it would be hard for him to continue with the squad given the graft scandal at the ANFP and his discomfort with the fact that some local media outlets disclosed details of his employment contract. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by G Crosse)