SANTIAGO, July 3 There was a strong Argentine flavour to the outcome of the Chilean Apertura championship, Universidad de Chile winning a third consecutive league title by beating O'Higgins 2-0 on penalties.

Argentine midfielder Guillermo Marino volleyed the winner in added time to give them a 2-1 second-leg victory on Monday that made the aggregate score 3-3.

The victors then converted two of their penalties while Universidad goalkeeper Johnny Herrera saved three from O'Higgins who missed out on a first league crown.

Both sides are coached by Argentines, Jorge Sampaoli having had a brilliant season and a half at the helm of Universidad who also won the Copa Sudamericana in December and reached the Libertadores Cup semi-finals last month.

Like Sampaoli, O'Higgins coach Eduardo Berizzo, a former Argentina defender, is a disciple of the all-out attacking strategy of compatriot Marcelo Bielsa who revolutionised the Chilean national team during his four years in charge. (Reporting by Claudio Cerda; writing by Rex Gowar in London)