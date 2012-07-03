SANTIAGO, July 3 There was a strong Argentine
flavour to the outcome of the Chilean Apertura championship,
Universidad de Chile winning a third consecutive league title by
beating O'Higgins 2-0 on penalties.
Argentine midfielder Guillermo Marino volleyed the winner in
added time to give them a 2-1 second-leg victory on Monday that
made the aggregate score 3-3.
The victors then converted two of their penalties while
Universidad goalkeeper Johnny Herrera saved three from O'Higgins
who missed out on a first league crown.
Both sides are coached by Argentines, Jorge Sampaoli having
had a brilliant season and a half at the helm of Universidad who
also won the Copa Sudamericana in December and reached the
Libertadores Cup semi-finals last month.
Like Sampaoli, O'Higgins coach Eduardo Berizzo, a former
Argentina defender, is a disciple of the all-out attacking
strategy of compatriot Marcelo Bielsa who revolutionised the
Chilean national team during his four years in charge.
(Reporting by Claudio Cerda; writing by Rex Gowar in London)