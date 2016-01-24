SANTIAGO Jan 24 Chile's football association (ANFP) said on Sunday that Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa would not return to manage the country's national team after the resignation of Jorge Sampaoli.

"Marcelo wrote saying he was not available to return to coach the team," ANFP President Arturo Salah told reporters. "We absolutely respect his decision."

Sampaoli reached an agreement last week to end his deal with the ANFP following weeks of festering tension after details of his work contract were exposed.

Bielsa, nicknamed "El Loco" ("the crazy one"), coached Argentina from 1998 to 2004 and Chile from 2007 to 2011.

Other candidates to take Sampaoli's post are current Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo and Martin Lasarte, local media reported.