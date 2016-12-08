Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 8 Audax Italiano 1 Deportes Iquique 2 Temuco 0 Universidad Catolica 2 O'Higgins 4 Santiago Wanderers 0 Palestino 1 Colo Colo 2 Union Espanola 1 San Luis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Universidad Catolica 15 9 4 2 37 18 31 ------------------------- 2 Deportes Iquique 15 8 4 3 28 22 28 3 Union Espanola 15 8 3 4 27 20 27 4 O'Higgins 15 7 5 3 23 15 26 5 Colo Colo 15 6 5 4 26 20 23 ------------------------- 6 Palestino 15 6 3 6 25 19 21 7 San Luis 15 6 3 6 21 22 21 8 Universidad de Chile 14 5 5 4 21 20 20 9 Santiago Wanderers 15 5 3 7 13 20 18 10 Huachipato 14 4 5 5 22 22 17 11 Temuco 15 5 1 9 15 21 16 12 Deportes Antofagasta 14 4 4 6 14 22 16 13 Everton 14 3 6 5 22 25 15 14 Audax Italiano 15 4 3 8 17 28 15 15 Universidad de Concepcion 14 4 2 8 15 23 14 16 Cobresal 14 3 4 7 12 21 13 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 9 Cobresal v Universidad de Concepcion (1830) Universidad de Chile v Huachipato (2300) Saturday, December 10 Everton v Deportes Antofagasta (2230)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.