Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship match on Monday Monday, January 11 Santiago Wanderers 2 Colo Colo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Colo Colo 15 11 0 4 24 14 33 2 Universidad Catolica 15 10 2 3 33 15 32 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Concepcion 15 9 1 5 29 19 28 4 Palestino 15 8 4 3 23 17 28 5 Audax Italiano 15 7 5 3 22 19 26 6 Union Espanola 15 7 3 5 30 20 24 ------------------------- 7 O'Higgins 15 7 2 6 23 23 23 8 Santiago Wanderers 15 5 5 5 20 19 20 9 Cobresal 15 6 0 9 23 28 18 10 San Marcos de Arica 15 5 2 8 18 20 17 11 Universidad de Chile 15 4 5 6 24 30 17 12 Huachipato 15 4 4 7 16 21 16 13 Deportes Iquique 15 4 4 7 20 28 16 14 Union La Calera 15 4 3 8 13 27 15 15 San Luis 15 4 1 10 18 24 13 16 Antofagasta 15 2 5 8 11 23 11 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Copa Libertadores 3-6: Play-off
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)