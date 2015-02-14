Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Antofagasta 1 Colo Colo 2 Union La Calera 2 Universidad de Concepcion 0 Friday, February 13 Universidad de Chile 1 Union Espanola 2 Barnechea 1 Deportes Iquique 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union La Calera 7 5 1 1 14 6 16 ------------------------- 2 Universidad de Concepcion 7 5 0 2 13 10 15 3 Colo Colo 7 4 1 2 15 9 13 4 Universidad Catolica 6 4 1 1 11 8 13 5 San Marcos de Arica 6 3 3 0 6 2 12 ------------------------- 6 Cobresal 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 7 Santiago Wanderers 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 8 Deportes Iquique 7 3 0 4 12 15 9 9 Cobreloa 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 10 Audax Italiano 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 11 Antofagasta 7 2 1 4 12 14 7 12 O'Higgins 6 2 1 3 4 8 7 13 Union Espanola 7 2 1 4 6 11 7 14 Palestino 5 2 0 3 7 8 6 15 Universidad de Chile 7 1 2 4 12 14 5 16 Huachipato 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 17 Barnechea 7 1 2 4 3 11 5 18 Nublense 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Cobreloa v Cobresal (1900) Nublense v Audax Italiano (2100) O'Higgins v Universidad Catolica (2130) Palestino v San Marcos de Arica (2130) Monday, February 16 Santiago Wanderers v Huachipato (0000)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.