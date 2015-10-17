Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Antofagasta 2 Universidad Catolica 1 Santiago Wanderers 2 Deportes Iquique 2 Friday, October 16 San Luis 6 Palestino 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colo Colo 8 7 0 1 16 7 21 2 Universidad Catolica 9 6 1 2 18 9 19 ------------------------- 3 Universidad de Concepcion 8 6 0 2 17 10 18 4 Palestino 9 5 2 2 17 14 17 5 O'Higgins 9 5 1 3 15 14 16 6 Audax Italiano 9 4 3 2 13 12 15 ------------------------- 7 San Marcos de Arica 8 4 1 3 14 9 13 8 Universidad de Chile 8 3 4 1 16 14 13 9 Santiago Wanderers 9 3 3 3 10 11 12 10 Union Espanola 8 3 2 3 15 11 11 11 Cobresal 9 3 0 6 13 17 9 12 Huachipato 9 2 2 5 7 13 8 13 Union La Calera 8 2 1 5 8 14 7 14 Deportes Iquique 9 2 1 6 10 18 7 15 Antofagasta 9 1 2 6 4 13 5 16 San Luis 9 1 1 7 10 17 4 1-2: Copa Libertadores 3-6: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Universidad de Concepcion v Universidad de Chile (1800) Colo Colo v San Marcos de Arica (2030) Monday, October 19 Union Espanola v Union La Calera (2300)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.