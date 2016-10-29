UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Cobresal 0 Union Espanola 2 Deportes Iquique 3 Santiago Wanderers 0 Universidad Catolica 4 Audax Italiano 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportes Iquique 10 6 2 2 19 12 20 ------------------------- 2 Universidad Catolica 10 5 3 2 20 13 18 3 Union Espanola 10 5 3 2 20 14 18 4 Temuco 9 4 1 4 12 10 13 5 O'Higgins 9 3 4 2 9 7 13 ------------------------- 6 Palestino 9 3 3 3 15 12 12 7 Colo Colo 9 3 3 3 12 11 12 8 Santiago Wanderers 9 3 3 3 7 8 12 9 Cobresal 10 3 3 4 10 13 12 10 Deportes Antofagasta 9 3 3 3 8 12 12 11 San Luis 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 12 Universidad de Chile 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 13 Universidad de Concepcion 8 3 1 4 10 13 10 14 Audax Italiano 10 3 1 6 10 20 10 15 Huachipato 9 2 3 4 15 15 9 16 Everton 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 1: Copa Libertadores 2-5: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Everton v Universidad de Chile (1500) Deportes Antofagasta v Huachipato (1830) Colo Colo v San Luis (2100) Temuco v Universidad de Concepcion (2330) Monday, October 31 O'Higgins v Palestino (1830)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.