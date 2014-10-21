UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ahmad ousts veteran Hayatou as CAF president
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chilean championship matches on Monday Monday, October 20 Huachipato 1 Audax Italiano 2 Sunday, October 19 Cobresal 1 Antofagasta 1 Colo Colo 2 Universidad de Chile 0 Union Espanola 2 Cobreloa 1 Saturday, October 18 Deportes Iquique 0 O'Higgins 0 San Marcos de Arica 2 Union La Calera 1 Barnechea 1 Universidad Catolica 0 Nublense 2 Universidad de Concepcion 1 Palestino 0 Santiago Wanderers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad de Chile 11 9 1 1 23 11 28 ------------------------- 2 Colo Colo 11 8 2 1 23 6 26 3 Santiago Wanderers 11 8 1 2 21 12 25 4 Union Espanola 11 6 1 4 11 8 19 5 Union La Calera 11 5 3 3 20 13 18 ------------------------- 6 Huachipato 11 5 2 4 20 15 17 7 Palestino 11 5 1 5 13 14 16 8 O'Higgins 11 4 4 3 18 17 16 9 Audax Italiano 11 4 3 4 14 13 15 10 Nublense 11 4 3 4 12 15 15 11 San Marcos de Arica 11 4 2 5 8 11 14 12 Universidad Catolica 11 4 1 6 13 13 13 13 Barnechea 11 4 0 7 9 19 12 14 Universidad de Concepcion 11 2 4 5 11 14 10 15 Antofagasta 11 2 3 6 7 16 9 16 Cobresal 11 1 5 5 12 19 8 17 Deportes Iquique 11 1 5 5 10 17 8 18 Cobreloa 11 2 1 8 10 22 7 2-5: Play-off
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.